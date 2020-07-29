Foto Iwi came to the Dannevirke Library on Thursday, July 9 and quickly caught the imagination of the dozen youngsters who attended their workshop.

Only three had their own cameras and for most they had never used one. Luckily donations of cameras from previous courses enabled all in the course to be armed to tackle any challenge.

After basic training in the operation of the camera the students were set the challenge to photograph items listed in a scavenger hunt within the library. One item was a poet while another was the number 912.

Cath Jeffares explained these items were deliberately vague to encourage the students to use their imagination. When one child asked if his picture was correct she asked – "Did you take it?" After a nod she added "Then it is correct."

She says it really makes students think outside of the square and when the results are presented the students begin to recognise the potential of a photo.

She said it particularly appeals to the less literate because it is another way of expressing themselves.

It is also something kids can do in their own but groups are better.

"At the start of the day we were mostly strangers. Now we are all friends," Cath said.