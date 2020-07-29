In glorious sun with some of the parent supporters in shirt sleeves, Dannevirke junior rugby got under way on Saturday, July 25 at Coronation Park.

Tyson Kyle shows plenty of style for Huia Range Rippers in their game against Puketoi.

The day featured a large number of visiting teams also enjoying the sunshine with the top of the table clash featuring Dannevirke 12th grade (Year 7-8) and Taradale.

There were some pretty big boys in both teams and initially both sides fell off tackles to allow them to the line.

After conceding a try to a large opponent the captain of Taradale in the in-goal area asked his team "Are we scared of them?" to which his team replied loudly in the negative. Once the game settled into its rhythm it was a pleasing spectacle.

At the other end of the scale the tiny 4-5-year-old Rippers were introduced to the game and thoroughly enjoyed the chance to run with the ball, a tackle being when a tag on the hip was ripped off.

Some players needed to be pointed in the right direction – one mum even standing in the in-goal area to ensure her son ran the right way. Puketoi had brought in two Rippa teams to play and they certainly added to the competition against the town school sides.

Both Midget and Junior (10th grade) matches were played Puketoi and Otane featuring in clashes against local sides. It is amazing to see both boys and girls running and swerving, tackling and sidestepping just like their adult counterparts showing that such skills and determination are well set in our DNA.