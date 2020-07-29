Facing the unbeaten and winning colts team from last year Feilding Yellow was somewhat of a daunting thought for Dannevirke Sports Club Rugby Colts in its first competition game of the Manawatū competition at Dannevirke's Rugby Park on Saturday, July 4.

Huia Range's Kath Smith tries to get around Ruahine's Grace Morgans in the Kiwi Sticks match.

Feilding certainly started like winners, pinning Dannevirke back in its 22 and scoring a converted try.

Dannevirke rallied and began to take control in the last quarter, a try to centre Shaun Potts-Burden closing the gap to 7-7 before Feilding struck late to be 12-7 up at halftime.

Like the first half, Feilding started strongly again scoring to take its lead to 19-7 but again Dannevirke fought back, another try to Shaun Potts-Burden, converted by No 10 Wade Hodgson, taking the game to within Dannevirke's reach.

Advertisement

The battle was intense and two minutes from the end a forward drive and subsequent backline spin had Caleb Shuker in at the corner to even up the scores 19-all.

It took a remarkable conversion from Hodgson to put Dannevirke in front for the first time but the game was not over. Driving deep into Dannevirke's half, Feilding earned a penalty on the 22 wide-out. With the crowd tense the kick missed to the jubilation of the Dannevirke team, crowd and coaches.