Carrots were first cultivated in Afghanistan, red wine lightens with age, Aesop's Fables originated in Greece, The Amazon River dolphin is pink and Japan has a tradition of eating KFC on Christmas Day were just some of the answers in Tararua's 11th Adult Trivia Quiz held on Thursday, July 23.

The best dressed Woodville team was Clowning Around

Twenty teams took part with Woodville having a whopping nine, Dannevirke six and Pahiatua five. Each library hosted their own teams with a set of common questions delivered by local Ring Masters and the scores collated progressively and displayed on an electronic spread sheet.

Dannevirke's Four Horsemen of the Potato Chips won for the fourth consecutive year, scoring an impressive 45/64 questions correct. They won medals, a $25 voucher each from The Forge Café and four books. There was a good range of titles – Woman Kind, Life On Earth (David Attenborough), The Savvy Cook and The Colour of Time.

Teams found the questions tough, the Who Am I selection scoring the highest and Food and Drink surprisingly the lowest.

The theme was Life's A Circus and there was a section of questions on circus including the name of Disney's famous elephant (Dumbo), the correct name for the circus tent (Big Top) and the popular film starring Hugh Jackman (The Greatest Showman).

Each library was colourfully decorated, groups responded with spectacular costumes and library staff also got into the spirit.

Regular supplies of food and drink enhanced the atmosphere and Woodville librarian Leilani Gundry speaking for all groups said: "We had a super fun night."