I dropped into Brownings Computers at 52 High Street, Dannevirke to discover what services the business provides its customers. In a question and answer session business owner Ankit provided the following information:

Q. What can you do for smartphones?

Reply: We can repair smartphones with a fairly quick turnaround – tasks as simple as cleaning the charging ports and as complex as fixing smashed screens, changing back panels and everything else. We provide new smartphones and certified smartphone accessories.

Q. What is your range of educational learning kits for children?

Reply: We have a large array of educational learning kits from Jaycar Electronics for children of all ages from construction challenges to robots and drones; all reasonably priced.

Q. In this dangerous day and age can you help with security systems?

Reply: We supply affordable and reliable security systems with the latest technology. You can keep an eye via smartphone 24/7 anywhere in the world.

Q. Can you help customers with the installation of entertainment systems?

Reply: We can supply install an entertainment box which enables you to have the likes of Netflix, Neon, Sky and Lightbox.

Q. Fibre is coming to our town. Can you help us make best use of it?

Reply: We have routers, wi-fi modems, network switches and wi-fi range extenders which will suit from a single operator to the team of 50 as an example. Our expert technicians can set up proper network connections to enable your teams work from home if needed

Q. Lots of people now have VHS tapes with precious memories on them. Can you do something to help gain access to them?

Reply: We can convert old VHS tapes to digital DVDs to preserve your priceless family moments.

Q. Solar panels seem to be the way to go when outdoors. What is possible?

Reply: We can provide mobile solar panels (look in Jaycar Catalogue) which can be set up to power lights and motors when camping or out on the farm.

Q. Increasingly people are working from home. How can you make that easier?

Reply: We can provide computers, printers, webcams, headsets, paper, ink, toners and laminators so you can have your own home office set-up capable of internet communication like Zoom video calls.

Q. With computer software changing constantly how can you help keep customers up to date?

Reply: We can supply, set up and transfer data from your old computer to a new one and help you adapt from the likes of Windows 7 to Windows 10 including Microsoft Edge

Q. Gaming has become a popular past-time. Have you any equipment to assist?

Reply: We have gaming accessories like keyboards, mice of different types and headsets.

Q. Finally why should you shop locally?

Reply: Local businesses have the advantage of being on the spot to help you quickly when in need. We have skilled staff and a huge range of IT items in our shop and can get anything we do not have in stock within day or two.

Money spent locally gets re-spent in wages and services and in our case; we promise to donate 10 per cent of our profits supporting local charity organisations. Come and see us at 52 High Street, Dannevirke or ring us on 06-374-6322

Thank you Ankit for your time and generosity.