It was a sad day for lovers of tree-scapes when a century old NZ native red beech tree was felled on Thursday, July16 in Allan St, Dannevirke - but it had to be done.

Neither the owner nor the arborist who cut it down wanted to do so, but safety concerns prevailed and over a six-hour period, a native beech which had taken at least 100 years to grow was carefully and systematically felled.

How many rings? The barrel was impressive, just as the Chapman-Taylor designed house is behind it.

The tree had shown signs of rotting over several years, two limbs crashing to the ground without warning, relatively recently endangering the owner's neighbour's drive.

The owner was concerned that the tree might begin to shed limbs onto Allan St - a busy thoroughfare between Queen and Guy Streets – not just threatening vehicles but also students walking to Dannevirke High School, people walking their dogs and joggers/walkers completing the Adelaide– Cole-Guy and Smith street loop.

The owner approached the Tararua District Council to see if it would take responsibility for the tree and to find out and if it was protected.

With the response negative in both respects, he felt obliged to fell the tree especially as recent examples elsewhere in New Zealand where falling trees had caused death had cost the tree owners hefty fines.

The arborist was reluctant to fell such a fine beech specimen, but the limbs on the north side did prove to be rotten and the decision to fell the tree completely was justified when part of the main trunk was also found to be rotten. Major road safety measures were taken to protect the public.

The only residents smiling were the wood-turners and wood carvers. Four contacted were only too keen to have their stores replenished with wood featuring such great grain and colour – many of the limbs alone being ideal for sculptures, bowls and other beautiful items.