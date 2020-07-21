Plans are well under way for a special celebration in Makuri as the 125th jubilee of Makuri School and surrounding districts is marked this year.

Over the weekend of October 17-18, past and present pupils, staff and community members will come together to share and reflect on old and new stories of past events in the gorgeous Makuri valley and enjoy wonderful hospitality that will be reminiscent of times past.

Those who attend the jubilee will enjoy a trip down memory lane with a display of photos and memorabilia in the hall, delicious country food throughout the day along with a jubilee cake, class and family photos, a chance to wander through the school and church and even take a drive around the district in the school bus if they so choose.

There will be a catered evening marquee function and a church service on the Sunday morning, followed by morning tea.

Advertisement

For many, there will have been changes at Makuri School since they attended classes there and went to functions in the community. Makuri School has gone through some facelifts over the years, however it remains a wonderful place of learning for the students of today.

The modernisation of the learning environment has enabled more effective use of the two main classrooms from both a teaching and learning perspective.

Past pupils will be pleased to see the two fireplaces remain – the longstanding tradition of pupils filling the wood boxes at the end of the day continues.

The dedication of past and current principals, along with teaching and support staff, has ensured Makuri students continue to experience a rich and engaging education that is unique and tailored to capitalise on its beautiful rural setting.

The community enjoyed a very successful centennial celebration in 1995 and it wasn't difficult to gather a committee of community members who were interested in planning for the 125th jubilee this year.

The committee of 12, chaired by Lisa Hull - who is filling the role her father Doug Merk took in the centennial celebrations - has had monthly meetings to plan the arrangements for what will be a fabulous weekend for all those who attend.

The community has supported the initiative fully and came together last year for a very successful Mystery Auction, with the funds raised going towards some of the jubilee costs. It is hoped to have the "Makuri book" reprinted with an added appendix to reflect the changes in the district since 1994 for those interested in placing orders to purchase.

The committee is delighted by the interest that has been shown so far.