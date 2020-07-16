With many donated food supplies not being used in the lockdown, Lisa Mosen and Liz Douglas of Te Kete Hauora had the thought of converting it into soup before it went off.

Cooking up a culinary delight, Teeny Lowe, Gina Graham, Gloria Hauiti and Haley Butcher proving many cooks do not spoil the broth.

A call out into the community to come together to make soup drew a great response, close to 20 volunteers from Tararua REAP, Oranga Tamariki, Te Wananga O Tamaki Nui A Rua, Te Kete Hauora, staff from the Regent Café and local volunteers turning up at The Hub kitchen to process the food on Wednesday, June 24 at 9am.

They worked all day and by 5pm there was a huge supply of soup waiting to be bagged and frozen into soup packs the next day. It will be used as the need arises for those in the community struggling to cope.

Gloria Hauiti of Te Kete Hauora said it was a wonderful response from community groups and a great team building exercise.

Both Lisa and Liz are keen to repeat the exercise each month if people have excess foods to donate.

Contact Rangitane Iwi office at 374 6860 if you have fresh goods surplus to your needs.