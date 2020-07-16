With the final game in the round against Waipukurau looming, Aotea needed to pile on the points over Porangahau to increase the chance of winning first place before the round robin starts again at alternate venues.

Aotea's flanker Tyla Withey scores from an intercept.

Porangahau soon felt the pressure of a resurgent and confident Aotea and was 17-0 down by halftime thanks to forward pressure and tries to Tama (1) and Waka (2) Petera, one being converted.

It was a fairly even forward battle but the difference was Dannevirke's midfield despite the absence of Samaya Lilo.

Business resumed as usual after halftime but Porangahau initially put up a stronger fight. This caused Aotea to increase its efforts rather than sit back like it did last week.

Advertisement

Tries to Waka Petera, Jahnique Whaitiri, Tyla Withey and Tama Petera lifted the score to 49-0 by fulltime, the score not reflecting Porangahau's resilience both on attack and defence.

The whole Aotea squad has a great spirit forged through pre-season fundraising which bought new playing strip and travelling uniforms.

Practices attract 20-30 per night twice a week which is just as well with injuries to a few key players.