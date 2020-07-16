"Feedback is the food of champions," is a quote Mike Clark has borrowed from Ken Blaine because he absolutely believes for business success it is true.

On Tuesday, June 30 he spoke to nearly 50 local business people providing advice on how best to survive the post-Covid period.

He was there because in conjunction with the Tararua District Council, the Dannevirke Chamber of Commerce had brought him to the Services and Citizen's Club for an evening presentation.

Mike is a strategic facilitator, trainer and motivational speaker and director of his own company called Think Right.

Having experienced, worked in and with a huge range of business roles and focuses, Mike has an intuitive understanding for what needs doing in a business to move it forward.

When working with people and businesses, his diverse experience and relentless focus on "taking action" has given him the opportunity to present around the world.

He spoke for 45 minutes to a fascinated group impressed by Mike's clarity of thought built into five themes based on the word PIVOT.

P stood for People, Mike saying it was the most important as people working for you reflected both you and your business. He challenged employers to get to know their staff better and involve them in business decisions so they have buy-in into them.

I stood for internet which he called "The Route to Market". He challenged business leaders to Google their business and assess what is said to the world. He said not only is it important to promote yourself to the world this way, it is vital to use IT to maintain connections.

V stood for Vision defined as "The compelling picture which pulls you forward". He challenged business leaders to make sure their staff know their vision saying "energy flows where focus goes."

O stood for Outstanding Service, challenging business to seek feedback as the only way it can assess what it needs to do to improve. While he said it was a hassle to ask "feedback was the fuel of champions."

T stood for Target. He acknowledged that in these tough business times with limited resources and capacity it is all the more important to develop the most effective strategies. He said developing strategies was more about what you say no to than yes to. He advised the use of business advisers like banks, accountants and companies like his Think Right.

Throughout the evening Mike welcomed questions and some lively discussions ensued.

Mike hoped everyone had learnt plenty to help them through the post-Covid era but warned "Knowledge was only as good as the action taken using it."