Four weeks spent studying Matariki and te reo at Woodville School all came to a climax on Friday, July 3 when the school held a special day to celebrate the Māori New Year and end of term.

Staff served up the pancakes. From left, deputy principal Clive Madge, office secretary Helen Raroa and teacher Sandi Pemberton.

The entire school started with a pancake breakfast provided free, complete with cream and maple syrup, along with free milk, cereals, fruit.

Pancakes on a Friday has been a Woodville School tradition and fundraiser for several years, students paying normally $1 per pancake voluntarily.

On Friday, July 3 they were free and it was a great start to the day.

Following breakfast the children played outside in the sun and followed it up with assembly and house sports comprising indoor bowls, volleyball, cricket and rippa rugby which took care of the morning.

The afternoon was a movie.

Woodville School was capitalising on the great work during lockdown when the students used Chrome books to tap into school and Educational TV to learn online.

Upon their return four weeks ago they focused on Matariki and each of the four classes worked on projects for display in the hall. There were stars, a korowai design, research on aspects of te reo and even flax weaving.

The school called on the support of locals to help the teachers with the tuition - one of the objectives being all about connecting with the community.

Principal Gerry McGirr said they did not want to lose the gains in IT and this was a good way to continue using it. He said staff have worked very hard with little break during the last holidays and are really looking forward to some time off.