What do you do after lockdown with just four weeks of technology?

It was not worth going into town and so Weber School decided to capitalise on the amazing art, students had done during lockdown and put on an art exhibition.

Inspired by senior teacher Kathy Holyoake, the school was divided into seven sub-committees with the seniors as event managers. They designed it all, starting with the western theme right down to the unique display boards made from pallets and old gates, decorations and food.

Craig Elliffe and Holly Henricksen welcome visitors to the Western-style Art Exhibition with tempting morsels to sustain the body as well as the mind.

This is very much in tune with the modern technology focus which starts with concept, moves to design and then production. The students had to learn the skills – sewing for the bunting, woodwork for the display boards, cooking for the function, floral art for the decorations.

Co-ordinator Kathy Holyoake put out a call for parent help and over the month 17 mums came in once level 2 came into effect and level 1 followed.

It took the full four weeks to be ready for the public opening on July 1 at 1.30pm.

Parents and supporters flocked in including mayor Tracey Collis and they were greeted warmly. Half the school acted as hosts supplying food of all varieties cooked by the students ranging from sausage rolls to meringues, slices to rice-paper filled rolls, cookies to meatballs.

The other half stood by their art to explain about the skills and reasons for their choice of topic. Each child in the school had two pieces of art on display. Themes ranged from hunting to horses, people to pets, houses to cowboys and designs to experiences. The senior class even made cardboard replicas of their homes and created a village.

Mid-way through the exhibition roles were swapped.

The afternoon also featured announcements from the senior students particularly a huge thank you to senior teacher Mrs Holyoake.

Principal Janine Satchwell said she was very proud of the students and grateful to Mrs Holyoake, other staff, students and particularly the parents for such a great celebration.