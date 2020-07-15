Dannevirke Community Market was back on June 27 after a break since February.

Although there were fewer stalls than usual a good crowd, fresh from visiting the DHS Garage Sale, flooded the Home Industries Hall in the A&P Showgrounds and bought up large. The stall-holders were delighted.

The regular stall-holders had been very busy during the Covid-19 lockdown creating a huge range of items.

There was a rush for the jams, marmalades and preserves at the St John Anglican Church stall with a great variety of jam flavours including feijoa, blackberry and apple, crab apple, plum, strawberry and black currant. Customers had obviously run their supplies pretty low.

Joe Dodunski had been busy turning exotic and native woods into the most wonderful creations ranging from bowls to clocks, shoehorns to dibble sticks (for planting potatoes), imitation eggs to imitation Tui Beer bottles.

Paul Booth had his unique inlaid chopping boards, Olive Bailey had her rare and special plants and Bill Gundersen had his perennials for sale.

Katherine Howland and Julia Clarke had the most beautiful homespun and hand-knitted clothing for youngsters 0-4 years while Natalie Short with no riders to teach during lockdown made amazing children's clothes from old blankets and lined them with very popular material patterns featuring dinosaurs, unicorns and scenes from Frozen.

Maxine Rees of Shamwari Handicrafts had been so busy making stuffed animals she ran out of stuffing and was busy as customers called at her stall, finishing items requested.

Organiser Daphne Miller was pleased with this first winter market and hopes both more stalls and customers will be back for the next market on July 25.