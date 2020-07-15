If you wondered "Why Men Don't Have A Clue and Women Always Need More Shoes" then the book of that title by Alan and Barbara Pease might be just for you. You could also read their sequel "Why Men Don't Listen and Women Can't Read Maps." Each would cost you $1 at the upcoming Dannevirke Host Lions Bouncing Back Book Sale starting Wednesday July 22.

Or you might want to spend a lot more than $1 and buy CF Goldie His Life and Paintings by Alistair Taylor and Jan Glen. This boxed set is number 58 of 1450 created before they destroyed the plates. Be prepared to spend to get this treasure.

Lions Maurice Millar and Jenny Thirkell with the very special CF Goldie boxed set to be sold at the Lions Booksale.

Or you may fancy a rugby biography. There is a copy of Richie McCaw's recent biography and if you can forgive Dan Carter for going to The Blues you can read his biography Dan Carter – My Story.

Alternatively if you want a book that is banned in China you could get Wild Swans by Jung Chang about the women of that culture.

Perhaps you are more into fiction. There are cartons of titles by specific authors like John Grisham (The Reckoning is great), Jeffrey Archer, Lee Child, Nora Roberts, Colleen McCullough and Bryce Courtney all arranged alphabetically.

Scott Guy is in the news, murdered 10 years ago this month. Read His Parent's Story of Love, Betrayal Murder and Courage to quote the sub-title.

If all of that is too much how about The Unofficial Guide to Beating Stress.

I collected many similar titles and authors mentioned above (except the CF Goldie of course) last year but haven't had time to read them. Perhaps I should read the last one first. When you buy a book there is no return date or fine.

I also bought 15 children's books for my grandchildren. That fills up a wet day when they come to visit. You should see the 1000-piece jigsaw now completed. Those, plus games and DVD's might have you prepared for the next holidays.

Come along to the Lions Booksale this week. It runs from Wednesday to Sunday 9am-5pm except for Sunday, when the hours are 10am-2pm.

Please bring bags, boxes and even wheelbarrows plus money for purchases and raffles.