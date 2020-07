With the school holidays upon us the last of the Tararua Hub junior football was played on Saturday July 4.

Parents flock to watch the match unfold.

Woodville has two teams drawn to play each other at home and a really competitive match to claim bragging rights ensued. In the end Blanchetts Furniture prevailed by four goals to two over Woodville Service Centre which reflected the very even nature of the match.

Now Woodville Service Centre has two weeks to plot its revenge when the competition starts again.