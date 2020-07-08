It was an emotional time on Monday afternoon when Totara College farewelled its popular teacher Angela McQuarrie.

Although Angela had been teaching at Totara College for just two years her contribution to the school has been huge and much appreciated by the school - the students, the staff, the parents and the principal.

Principal of Totara College Debbie Max and teacher Angela McQuarrie cutting the cake.

In the assembly hall a formal powhiri began proceedings – a nod to the role Angela has had in introducing Te Reo to the school.

Principal Debbie Max spoke saying she "just loved having Angela on her staff because she loved teaching and loved kids".

She went on to explain Angela's role in setting up the library, teaching staff in IT to teach remotely during lockdown, encouraging participation in aerobics and the Weet-Bix Challenge, co-ordinating special needs, seeking funding for various school programmes, researching the history of the college and its iwi roots and taking students out of school on adventures like the Tuia 250 trip to Wellington to view the Endeavour replica.

Numerous students then spoke about their gratitude for Angela's teaching, highlighting her patience and caring attitude.

Lile Dean read a poem written by her mum on behalf of the parents, and the boys performed a haka.

Angela in reply said that she had loved the school and everyone in it and had not the opportunity been available to return to her old school at Norsewood as principal she would not have left. She said her highlight was taking students away on trips and said she herself was embarking on a very different journey.

She cut the cake, shared afternoon tea with the students and invited any of them if they see her before end of term to come up and give her a hug.

Angela starts as principal at Norsewood and Districts School next term where she had taught previously for 16 years. From her achievements at Totara College outlined above she is sure to be successful in her new role.