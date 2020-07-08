How calves are reared will set the tone for the lifetime productivity of the animal; well-reared calves will be an asset to the herd.

Whether rearing calves for heifer replacements or beef animals, goals are similar:

■ To produce quality replacement heifers that become high producing cows, and will last over time in the herd.

■ To grow beef animals to target weights faster and in better condition so they achieve slaughter dates earlier, or on time, at better weights.

Advertisement

■ To do both in a way that is cost effective.

Calves today are tomorrow's herd, so it makes economic sense to give them the best possible start to life by using the best calf rearing techniques and top quality feeds.