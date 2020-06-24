Plucking a warm, sunny morning out of winter is no mean feat and Dannevirke junior netball did just that on Saturday June 20, much to the enjoyment of the players, coaches, referees, parents and grandparents who attended.

The carpark was full, the four courts were in continual use and not too slippery after early morning showers, netballs were passed, goals were shot and support was vocal – a great start to the season.

Ruahine B grade playing Huia Range enjoy putting into practice the skills they learnt last year as five-on-five participants.

Inside the stadium, 10 four-on-four teams, all dressed in colourful kit, each had a coach taking them through basic netball skills. They were followed by another 10 five-on-five teams, slightly older.

Out on the courts, the A-graders were trying something different, not being in school-based teams but in new combinations selected in trials to create equal sides. This is something new and the organisers have been rewarded with more players than for a long time from the year 7-8 age group. There are seven teams and one team plays twice to avoid a bye.

In the B-grade, there are five school-based teams, again one playing twice to avoid the bye.

Spokeswoman for Dannevirke Netball Philomena Beale says the response to the new competition is thrilling, with more players and coaches than last year.

Kowhai Queens and Team 3 (yet to pick a name) put together some A-grade action.

Senior netball started on Tuesday night with seven teams – down from nine last year - but still with plenty of competition to keep players coming back.