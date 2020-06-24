July 3 will be celebrated with fireworks in spectacular manner, not because it is the end of the school term but because Ngati Kahungunu are again sponsoring Matariki Fireworks at the Dannevirke Showgrounds.

This year the celebration will be slightly smaller because Covid-19 restrictions have only just permitted large gatherings and when the planning was done the permission to congregate was limited.

There will not be a stage show with big name entertainers this year but nevertheless there will be spectacular fireworks, food trucks, a DJ and a big screen to feature Matariki and Maumahara, the ceremony which remembers those who have passed in the last year.

Ngati Kahungunu normally host eight such events throughout the East Coast but this year with the huge demand for food parcels and other assistance these have been reduced to three, Dannevirke being lucky.

The A&P Showgrounds gates open at 4.30pm on July 3, come down to eat and watch the fireworks from 6pm.