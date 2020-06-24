Part 2 – The Home Front

While World War II raged on in Europe, Asia and the Pacific New Zealanders at home struggled to practise security, supply themselves and troops overseas with food and maintain some kind of normality.

Mustering on Te Paki Station, New Zealand's furthest north farm operation.

It required many to take on essential services - jobs never before considered, especially women who found themselves in the factories, out farming and carrying out home guard duties.

Events like queen carnivals, Caledonian Sports, dog trials, rugby matches and parades were held and featured in the Weekly News to boost morale.

Traditional rugby fixture between Christchurch Boys' High and Christ's College.

As with the present crisis, people pulled together, heroes were found, a sense of camaraderie developed and despite rationing, family war casualties and privation, pride in doing it together developed to make New Zealand stronger.

Let us hope the present generations enjoy the peace for which they too have fought.