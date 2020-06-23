Woodville Lions Club is primarily a community volunteer service. Every year it distributes firewood to Super Seniors, provides a Mid-Winter Dinner for Super Seniors and organises a Junior speechmakers' Competition.

In-between it works on delivering projects that are for the betterment of the community at large.

Woodville Lions is extremely proud to be associated with projects such as the picnic tables and barbecue facilities in Fountaine Square. "Its the sort of thing the club really relishes doing," said president Warren Jones.

"Being a club with 32 men as members, it's a great place for guys to get together and enjoy social company. It's proving to be so important, especially after Covid.

"With the needs of folks to just work together in a common cause or enjoy each other's company, Woodville Lions meets this. Volunteering for us in Woodville and districts is a place we are proud to be and proud to serve.

"You get to meet people you might never see in your life. The experience of doing good things, seeing people benefit from your work and seeing people enjoy the results of your work as a volunteer, gives personal satisfaction. It comes from seeing what good you do in the community.

"In this Covid-era, community engagement is going to be so important. We'd like to think in our patch, we're really delivering.