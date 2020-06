With the start of level 1 the Dannevirke Community Vehicle Trust car is back in business starting June 15.

Chairman Bob Dresser says the community vehicle will be running its regular hours from 9.30am-4.30pm five days a week Monday-Friday. It covers a range of 20km from Dannevirke which includes Norsewood, with the latter served twice a week.

Bookings are already flooding in to the Dannevirke Information Centre which can be reached on 06 374 4167.