Now is the time for bookworms and other lovers of books to assess their reading needs for the next 12 months.

Dannevirke Host Lions Club is holding just about the only book sale in the southern North Island since March in its traditional time slot of July 22-26.

With lockdown restrictions making life difficult many traditional book sales like Palmerston North's Red Cross sale, Pahiatua's and Masterton's have all being cancelled for a year.

Dannevirke Host Lions are going ahead and promise a sale every bit as good as last year with a huge range of books despite not having access to the Palmerston North books. In fact the sale could have a range of different choices thanks to a kind donation of books from the Masterton sale.

Lions and friends working under the Town Hall stage processing books ready for the book sale July 22.

There will be over 30,000 books, half fiction and half non-fiction, jigsaw puzzles, children's books, records, DVDs, videos and sheet music and games varied enough to suit everyone's tastes.

Organiser Barbara Ferguson says there are some wonderful coffee-table books with several special editions and treasures priced accordingly. There are two special books worthy of note - A boxed numbered copy of Alistair Taylor's C. F. Goldie - His Life and Paintings, and a facsimile of the 1877 New Zealand Graphic and Descriptive with the G. F. Barraud illustrations.

So if you want a non-fiction title such as A Guide to Investing or The Unofficial Formula One Encyclopedia or a biography of Walter Nash or Dawn French and a hundred sportsmen and women or some novels from popular writers like Nora Roberts, John Grisham, Lee Child, Bryce Courtenay, Jeffery Archer or Danielle Steel there are cartons of choices, all arranged by author alphabetically.

At just $1-$2 per book for most, a bargain is to be had.

Sort out those you have read and return to the Dannevirke Information Centre if you have not the storage space for the next influx.

See you there between 9am and 5pm Wednesday, July 22 to Saturday, July 25 with early closing Sunday, July 26 at 2pm.