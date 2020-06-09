A well-attended Dannevirke Theatre Company AGM on Sunday, June 7 heard from its outgoing president Amy Macdonald-Te Huki that the company was in very good shape by any measure.

Two very successful shows, Beauty and the Beast and Ladies Night, each making a healthy profit and attracting mostly near full houses, had patrons clamouring for more entertainment, some of whom had never been to a show before.

Macdonald-Te Huki commented that putting on the Disney show Beauty and the Beast was a huge challenge but "the finished product was a testament to how resilient and determined the entire cast, crew and committee were to putting a quality show on stage for the Dannevirke public". She thanked director Elijah Graham and his team for "taking on such a massive job".

Of Ladies Night she said "With a small but brave band of six men and two women the work began on what can only be described as comic gold. Needless to say there was hilarity at every rehearsal and the public feedback after the show was brilliant." She thanked director Peter White "for all his hard work bringing this fabulous production to the Fountain Theatre stage".

The meeting acknowledged the passing of John McGibbon, Macdonald-Te Huki saying "we were blessed to have such an experienced and generous man passing his wealth of knowledge to each generation of theatre enthusiasts in Dannevirke. He will be remembered fondly by all who knew him".

During the year the company gained funding for the purchase of LED theatre lights, a new lighting desk and other renovations "taking care of some long overdue maintenance on our lovely theatre".

The newly elected Dannevirke Theatre Company executive. From Left: Elijah Graham (secretary), Peter Sinclair (president), Michelle Walker (treasurer).

A new executive and committee were elected, Peter Sinclair taking over from Macdonald-Te Huki as president, Elijah Graham replacing Peter White as secretary and Michelle Walker remaining as treasurer.

Three long-serving theatre company members were awarded life membership. Ross Macdonald and Adam Appleton have been for many years involved as stage managers, set builders and committee members and Joy Murdoch has been the go-to lady for wardrobe in most of the productions over the years as well as a committee member.

Their nominations were greeted with unanimous applause.

Looking forward, rehearsals are resuming for Steel Magnolias which was due to go on stage in May but now is set for August and there is hope a new script will be found for another episode of 'Allo 'Allo in December.