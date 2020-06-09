This July would have been the 50th time the Dannevirke Combined Indoor Bowls Clubs held its indoor bowls tournament to raise funds for IDEA Services.

It is possibly the longest-running sports tournament to be held in Dannevirke.

So far the tournament has raised $63,938 and had the tournament been run a further $2000 would have been added to its coffers.

Last year's tournament attracted 27 teams from Manawatu, Hawkes Bay and Tararua. This was three more than 2018 and points to the increasing popularity of the event.

Unfortunately the organising committee felt the time was not appropriate at the end of lockdown because indoor bowling clubs have not been playing. Furthermore many local businesses who have been very generous with prizes in the past have not been open either.

Secretary/treasurer of Dannevirke Combined Indoor Club Corrine Mitchinson said Covid-19 hit just as planning was in full swing and after taking into consideration the above reasons the club decided to postpone its 50th tournament until next year.