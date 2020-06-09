After being dark for almost 12 weeks, the big screen at Pahiatua's Regent Cinema will light up again for regular movie screenings this Friday, June 12 at 2pm.

With the country now at level 1, things are almost back to normal, but with hand sanitiser available for patrons use and a recommendation that customers download and use the Government Covid tracer app which records a personal digital diary of places visited.

The British comedy All at Sea stars Brian Cox, James Fox and Lauren Bacall.

Set in a care-home in a picturesque coastal village we meet retired Scottish sailor and part-time smuggler Wally (Brian Cox), a straight-laced ex-businessman George (James Fox) and refined socialite May (Lauren Bacall). Wally's best friend and roommate Skip has recently passed away and Wally had promised him a traditional burial at sea.

However, when the care home manager hears of this she hastily arranges a no-frills, traditional ground burial for Skip. Despite having no money and no boat, Wally, George and May now hatch a cunning and hilarious plan to grant Skip his dying wish to be buried at sea.

Also opening this Friday and starring Harrison Ford, is the family adventure The Call Of The Wild.

An adaptation of Jack London's classic novel it tells of Buck, a friendly St Bernard dog, whose idyllic life is changed when he is stolen from his California home and taken to the Alaskan Yukon during the 1890s gold-rush. As the newest rookie on a dog-sled team, Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime as he ultimately finds his true place in the world.

The Call Of The Wild opens at the Regent this Friday, June 12 at 5.30pm.

Later this month the Regent will screen the WWII drama Resistance in which Jesse Eisenberg plays the part of Marcel Mangel, before he becomes the world-famous mime artist Marcel Marceau.

As an aspiring young Jewish actor, Mangel joins the French Resistance and in secret alliance with the Boy Scouts movement is instrumental in saving the lives of thousands of orphaned children from the threat of the Nazis.

Also opening later this month is the bio-pic The Professor & The Madman, the true story of talented editor Professor James Murray (Mel Gibson) as he begins work on compiling the first edition of the Oxford English Dictionary in the mid-19th century.

As he led the overseeing committee, the professor received over 10,000 entries from one source in particular - a patient at Broadmoor Criminal Lunatic Asylum, Dr William Minor (Sean Penn).

For more information visit www.regentupstairs.co.nz.