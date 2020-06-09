Each junior sport in Dannevirke is planning a start to the winter season, depending upon the code.

Junior netball and junior football hope to get started in June with junior rugby and hockey waiting until the third term with one or two exceptions.

Junior netball has already started skills sessions on Wednesdays from 3.30pm-4.30pm and plans the season opener on June 20.

Its format will be similar to last year with Year 1-2 playing four-on-four, Year 3-4 playing five-on-five, Year 5-6 having a school-based team competition and Year 7-8 having an A-grade competition based on several even teams selected from all schools.

Trials to sort these teams are on Wednesday June 17. Junior football hopes to start its competition on June 20 but confirmation awaits responses from Woodville, Pahiatua. All three held their registration day on Sunday, June 7. Dannevirke latecomers are welcome to contact Louise Forsyth on 06 374 2888.

Dannevirke junior hockey will start the bulk of its season in term three with a 10-week competition but registrations are required by June 19. Information is going to the schools and on Facebook.

A Year 7-8 Dannevirke hockey team coached by Bruce Donald to play in the Manawatū competition has already had its trial on Monday, June 8 as the competition starts on week before the term two ends. With only three players lost from last year's successful team expectations for the season are high.

Junior rugby is another code choosing to start in term three running from July 25 to September 19. Registrations are required this term by June 20. See Facebook for details. There is no Ross Shield this year but there will be senior teams in the Hawke's Bay 11th and 12 grades, depending upon numbers.

Action in the Dannevirke High School First Eleven Football Trial on Sunday.

Meanwhile Dannevirke High School codes are up and running. Netball and football trials have been held for senior teams and other sports are meeting.

The school however has suffered a major financial blow with the unavailability of pokies funding (due to the coronavirus shutdown) which was worth $42,000 last year to help pay for travel costs to Manawatū.

This is causing the school to urgently start fundraising with a huge garage sale kicking it off on June 27 from 9am and firewood/pine cone operations under way.

The DHS Cross-country is on June 19.