"This time last week we did not know if there would be a Manawatu Women's competition in 2020 and mid-week we did not know if we even had a team," said Valkyries captain Julie McDougal on Sunday. "Now we have a great team and 13 weeks of competition to look forward to."

She was talking on Sunday at half-time in the first Manawatu Women's Football Second Division game of the season when Dannevirke Valkyries played Marist Mysteries at the A&P Showgrounds.

The game was played in fine conditions on great turf and was very even. While Dannevirke lost by just a goal scored in the first half, they could easily have won had even two of a barrage launched against the Marist goal gone in but the potential is definitely there with practice.

The team sport a new young front line which generally functioned well anchored by a strong and experienced defence and midfield.

The match was a good spectacle to watch.