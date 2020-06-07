A good solid sale on Thursday, June 4 at Dannevirke backed up the good prices of last week.

Auctioneer and PGG Wrightson's manager Bjorn Andersen said prices reflected the quality of the stock, perhaps not quite matching some exceptional pens from last week but still remaining strong. Over 3500 head were sold.

The prime lambs were exceptional in quality the average price being $141-85/head, none dropping below $120. Bidding came from Hawke's Bay and local buyers.

Prime ewes were also in demand the average being $100.93/head but three really woolly ewes reaching $181/head.

Store lambs numbered over 3000 with more ewe lambs than males. Wether and cryptorchid lambs averaged $101/head with ewe lambs at $94.65/head.

Both Roger Watts and Phill Robson of Carrfield Livestock agreed with Bjorn Andersen's assessment of the sale, Roger saying it was "not over-buoyant but sound" and Phill adding it was on a par with last week based on price per kilo.

Buying came half from Hawke's Bay encouraged by recent rain and Manawatū-Horowhenua buyers were also in the market while local buyers were bidding too.

Sheep sales will continue with good entries in prospect and PGG Wrightson's manager Bjorn Andersen says the company is looking to restart cattle sales in the near future.