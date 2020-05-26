With the lovely fine weather over the weekend, people in Dannevirke were certainly out in it to take advantage and revel in the freedom of alert level 2. Depending upon the age and interests a variety of activities were on offer.

Peter Kelly lines up under the watchful gaze of Ian Power and Kelly Sergeant.

After closure for nearly eight weeks the Dannevirke Domain Playground was a hive of activity, lots of children and their families enjoying the facilities and admiring the new turf laid down around the pirate ship during lockdown.

Sue and Pat O'Brien from Mahia, down visiting a daughter in Norsewood, brought their four grandchildren to the domain. Sue said the park offers hours and hours of fun for the kids, who range in age from 2 to 9 years, and it is all free.

John Greenaway takes a shot watched by Ann Lunt, Frances LaHood, Alex Hall.

Not far away as the crow flies the Rangatira Croquet Lawns had a sprinkling of 13 players out enjoying playing golf croquet on the almost perfect surface (the frosts had brought up some worm casts).

This is technically the winter off-season but the weather has been so good club members have been out twice a week since the start of level 3.

Club member Ian Power says winter is a good time to come out and have a go. The lawns are open from 1pm on Wednesday and Saturday and there are always members there to show you the basics and lend a mallet.

Wai Splash Community Aquatic Pool was open from 9am till noon on Saturday and was reasonably busy.

Informal games of touch, league and basketball took place at various spots about the town for teenagers and the Dannevirke Golf Club had a good turnout too.

DIY was obviously popular - the Tumu ITM building centre's four staff were flat out all Saturday morning supplying timber and other gear, while Mitre 10's carpark was crowded all day.

Some travelled out of town or came through town. A large group of middle-aged bikers from Napier stopped at McDonald's on their return from Palmerston North.