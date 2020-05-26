Last winter, the Knitting for Fun ladies in Pahiatua were very productive, creating 40 beanies and 47 blankets for the local Wahakura Collective Initiative using wool donated by the Pahiatua community.

"With the lockdown this year, they have been unable to meet weekly, but have all put their hands up to carry on knitting at home," said Kathy Braddick. "For many, this is their way of contributing to our community from a distance, 'Warming up the Pahiatua Babies'. Later in the year, we plan on all getting together to celebrate each and everyone's achievements with a pair of knitting needles or a crochet hook.

"Our community-minded knitting ladies are all looking forward to the time when they can once again meet weekly to continue knitting together.

"Projects such as these give experienced knitters the chance to pass on their skills and share ideas, while our new members gain experience, and possibly a new hobby, all the while giving back to their community.

"Knitting is a leisure activity which not only gives them time for relaxation and the enjoyment of the process, but it is also a place where they are able to unwind for a few hours at the end of the week in a place without rules, regulations and obligations.

"This group is a space in which they can be themselves, and be social, stay engaged with what is happening locally, while spending time talking, laughing and knitting with women who understand and share their passion," Kathy said.

If you would like to learn to knit or have knitting wool you are not using, it would be gratefully received at Help-n-Hand, 42 Main Street, Pahiatua to ensure their knitting needles can continue to "stitch & purl".

For more information, phone Kathy 06-376-6759.