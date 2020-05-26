Publicans could rest easy over the weekend in Dannevirke as an orderly crowd frequented their establishments at a steady rate.

Bernie Walsh only too happy to receive service from Merrylees barmaid Iritana Edmonds on Saturday night.

On Thursday and Friday evening the Dannevirke Services and Citizens Club was busy with over 80 patrons on Friday and Saturday evening was also well patronised.

Manager Peter Shaw said customers soon got used to the new level 2 requirements and both evenings went well with the restaurant doing a steady trade. On Sunday evening the restaurant attracted a loyal band of customers appreciating the great service from Cathy.

Mangatera Hotel has been busy in its restaurant since level 3 with takeaways popular and the restaurant booked out for each of the three nights from Thursday when level 2 began.

Mangatera Hotel manager Sam Sethi provides a nice drop for a lucky customer.

Manager Sam Sethi said he has been delighted to see his loyal customers coming back. He said he has worked hard to attract customers to the restaurant and bar over the past year and he was thrilled to see them support the business – a steady flow on both Friday and Saturday.

He said they had quickly got used to "the new normal" and so had his staff, none of whom were made redundant over the lockdown.

Manager Tenesha Puki was pleased with the situation at Merrylees Hotel on Saturday night. Several groups patronised the bar and outdoor bar on a lovely night around tables set for up to 10 customers.

The pokies were busy with every second machine shut down to permit physical distancing and the restaurant did a steady trade, bookings only controlling numbers.

While the restaurant was very busy from level 3 when takeaway meals were popular at the Saigon Restaurant and Bar, the restaurant has continued to attract a steady flow to dine in since Thursday.

Its Sports Bar attracted customers to play the pokies and pool although on Saturday night it was quiet. Manager Son Hoang said to book for restaurant tables to guarantee a spot.

Overall in Dannevirke numbers are not back to pre-lockdown levels but publicans reported they were very happy with the start back and Senior Constable Wayne Churchhouse on patrol on Saturday night said the Dannevirke public had been very well behaved.

He said many potential patrons are not yet ready to go out and socialise but this will come right over time.