After a week of will it or won't it be level 2 in time, Kaimoa South Devons on-farm Bull Sale was able to go ahead on Monday, May 18.

The afternoon event was held under sunny conditions. Thinking through Covid-19 Level 2 implications for clients coming onto the Mangaone Valley Rd Property, Mark, Di and Anthony Eagle were able to offer 23 bulls for sale in a safe way.

The average price was $7000 with 22 bulls sold. Two bulls fetched a top price of $11,000 each.



"Spirited bidders made the day a success," says Di Eagle. "Bulls went as far afield as Gisborne in the north and Canterbury in the south. Appreciation goes to all involved in making the event go so well," she said.