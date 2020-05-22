Dannevirke's Gallery of History opened again on Monday after closure during lockdown.

It will operate its usual hours from 10am-3pm Monday to Friday.

Level Two Covid-19 rules will be in place with registration at the office, sanitisers and physical distancing.

Gallery president Nancy Wadsworth said more volunteers were needed to meet and welcome the public, and direct visitors to the correct place for information.

They could help with building or exhibit maintenance, or research, which involves sorting through the vast quantity of resources – pictures, newspaper cuttings, memorabilia but also online. Some interesting discoveries made during lockdown will be soon available.

There are lots of amazing things to see in the gallery and new items are being added every week.

The scouting display assembled late last year is in its final two or three weeks.

The gallery plans to create a display of old-time underwear, laundry equipment and swimming costumes for mid-June. Anyone who has underwear of 50-150 years ago to lend or donate, especially men's, can contact the gallery at (06) 374 6300.

People interested in ancestry can come in, explore and get help from skilled volunteers. There has been more interest after recent TV series.

Become a member for just $10 and get on the mailing list for any gallery updates.

The AGM has been postponed until larger groups are allowed.