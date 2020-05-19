Bush SuperGrans annual Free Spud in a Bucket prizegiving was held at Pahiatua Help-n-Hand on Saturday, February 15. This year we had 52 buckets with potatoes growing in them arrive on the day.

The categories and winners were:

■ Children

Best crop - Aaliyah Lewis. Most even-sized crop - Isiah Lyons. Biggest potato - Toby White.

■ Adults

Most potatoes - Lyn Hughes. Most even-sized crop - Shirley Wallace. Biggest potato - Rodney Hughes.

Bush SuperGrans annual Spud in a Bucket competition was a great success thanks to volunteers who gave their time to lend a hand, and to those who participated.

It was wonderful to see the number of crops that had grown , which made judging very difficult. Bush SuperGrans appreciates all the families that supported and contributed towards this successful event.

The event is a great way for families to engage in the community while spending quality time teaching children a basic life skill. There is no age restriction when growing a vegetable garden .

Anyone interested in entering the Free Spud in a Bucket competition for next year or learning how to grow your own vegetable garden, can contact Kathy at Bush SuperGrans, 42 Main St, Pahiatua.