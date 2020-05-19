Eight Tararua schools will benefit from the Government's new work programme to improve small or remote state schools.

Norsewood, Weber, Pongaroa, Papatawa, Mangatainoka, Makuri, Ballance and Kumeroa are among 600 schools that will benefit from the $160 million property improvement programme announced by Education Minister Chris Hipkins.

Over the next three years Ministry of Education staff will visit the schools and classrooms that don't meet the standards for lighting, noise and temperature will be improved.

Improvements include LEDs, ceiling insulation and acoustic panelling.

The minister said it would not cost the schools anything.

"This upgrade package is part of a pipeline of investments to improve our schools and it will create and support jobs for local tradespeople and businesses.

"The ministry and schools will engage builders, plumbers, carpenters, roofers, technicians and landscapers, who will in turn need to buy products and supplies from local stores."

Labour's Wairarapa list MP Kieran McAnulty said it was exactly what was needed in the current environment.

"This, in addition to the significant investment for schools at the end of last year, is a huge investment in education in Wairarapa."

He said the programme was also aimed at reducing schools' day-to-day operating costs, for example electricity use.