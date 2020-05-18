Dannevirke contractor Mark Turton and his wife Megan have been fencing the Tararua district for over 30 years.

During this time Mark has been fortunate to have highly-skilled fencers to assist in all aspects of the trade. Mark and his five employees offer over 100 years' experience.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the fencing team went into lockdown with the rest of the country. As a member of the NZ Fencing Association they were able to carry out the correct protocols of going into lockdown and slowly coming out into level 3 and 2. Even though these have been uncertain times the loyalty of their clients in the Tararua district has been greatly appreciated.

Over the last few months Mark Turton Fencing Ltd has completed various security fences for businesses around the district. They were also involved in the track upgrade down to the Waihi Falls. Currently the big projects they have on are fencing off effluent ponds either using chain link mesh or deer netting. They work with other contractors and suppliers in the Tararua to keep it local and to support businesses in the district.

Mark Turton Fencing Ltd is not only restricted to rural fencing. They also do residential fencing, security fencing, pole sheds, retaining walls, pergolas and decks. All jobs are looked at and discussed with the client. A free quote will then be issued.

The Mark Turton Fencing team have a philosophy that no job is too big, small or unachievable. If you would like to receive a free quote for any type of fencing work, stock yards, pole shed construction or decks, contact Mark Turton Fencing on 027 682 1186.

