Rotorua's Emile Richardson gained some valuable international boxing experience when he represented New Zealand in Bangkok last week.

Competing in the Thailand International Boxing Tournament, the middleweight boxer won a preliminary bout, against Deepak Shrestha, of Nepal, 5-0 on day three.

In the quarter-final on day five, he lost a unanimous decision to Korean boxer Kim Jinjae.

Richardson was one of nine New Zealand boxers competing at the international event.

A total of 247 boxers from 32 nations spread throughout the five AIBA confederations were competing at the tournament. Three New Zealand female women were part of the 98 women who travelled to Thailand to mix with some of the best female boxers in the world.

The five New Zealand male boxers were split between the New Zealand contingent and a combined New Zealand and Australian team, who boxed under the Southern Cross banner.

The other New Zealand middleweight, Ryan Scaife, also lost in quarter-final action. He was on the wrong end of a 4-1 decision against Kan Chia Wei, of Taiwan.

In the afternoon quarter-final contests, Jerome Pampellone (Southern Cross) was defeated in the Light Heavyweight class by Saranon Klompan, of Thailand.

Earlier in the competition, the New Zealand trio had progressed to the quarter-finals after victories in preliminary contests. Scaife ensured the judges weren't required when he stopped his Pakistani opponent in round three, with Emile Richardson earning a 5-0 shut-out over his Nepal opponent. Pampellone advanced to the last eight in his division with a unanimous victory against Jack Bowen, of Australia.

NZ Results at the Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament, July 20–27

Day One:

Men's 69kg: Wendell Stanley (Southern Cross) lost to Joshua Fraser (Jamaica) on points.

Men's: 69kg: Dominic Roe lost to Limi Hyunchui (Korea) on points.

Day Two:

Women's 51kg: Tasmyn Benny lost to Nikhat Zareen (India) on points.

Men's 64kg: Michael Reynolds lost to MK Bin Kalai (Malaysia).

Men's 81kg: Jerome Pampellone (Southern Cross) beat Jack Bowen (Australia) on points.

Day Three:

Women's 57kg: Amy Andrew lost to Nilawan Techasyep (Thailand) on points.

Women's 60kg: Troy Garton lost to Yadgoroy Mirzaeva (Uzbekistan) on points.

Men's 75kg: Ryan Scaife (Southern Cross) beat Tanveer Ahmed (Pakistan) RSC R3.

Men's 75kg: Emile Richardson defeated Deepak Shrestha (Nepal) on points.

Day Five:

Men's 75kg: Ryan Scaife (Southern Cross) lost to Kan Chia Wei (Taiwan) 4-1.

Men's 75kg: Emile Richardson lost to Kim Jinjae (Korea) on points.

Men's 81kg: Jerome Pampellone (Southern Cross) lost to Saranon Klompan (Thailand) on points.