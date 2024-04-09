Voyager 2023 media awards
Te Puke police report: 13 incidents in rural area east of Waitangi

The area to the east of Te Puke has borne the brunt of much of the criminal activity in the past two weeks.

There were 13 incidents in the rural area east of Waitangi, including five burglaries at Pukehina Beach.

Other incidents have involved serious assault, fighting, theft and threatening language.

Two people, aged 38 and 32, were arrested in relation to one of the burglaries, with both facing burglary charges and one also facing a charge of possession of an offensive weapon.

The majority of the property stolen in the burglary has been recovered.

Those are not the only arrests that have been made in respect of the 13 incidents.

Last Friday a Te Puke man aged 41 was arrested in relation a variety of offences. He is facing nine charges that include four for shoplifting, wilful damage and driving while disqualified.

