Western Bay of Plenty: Have your say at community events

Western Bay of Plenty Mayor James Denyer. Photo / John Borren

Western Bay of Plenty District Council is getting back to basics with a ‘grass roots’ approach to community kōrero on its Long Term Plan.

From rugby, football and cross-country events, to markets, playgrounds and a polar plunge, councillors and council staff will be out and about across the district to gain local insights and perspectives on the plan, starting on Saturday.

“We know life can get busy, so we wanted to keep things simple by meeting people in the places where they gather in their communities,” says Western Bay Mayor James Denyer.

“We are excited to kick things off this Saturday with our first community kōrero, at the Eastern Districts Rugby and Sports Ground in Paengaroa. We are looking forward to getting amongst it and hearing what people have to say, on their home ground.”

The Long Term Plan steers all council activities and services and how these will be paid for over the next 10 years. It is reviewed every three years, setting out key areas of focus and what rates may look like for the next decade.

Submissions on the plan are open from Friday until June 17, and people are encouraged to get involved and have their say, says James.

“Council is responsible for providing the infrastructure that enables you to live, work and play in your district - whether you’re turning on the tap and making your morning cup of coffee, driving to work on our roads, or at the playground with your tamariki, it is your rates that make this happen.

“Planning what we do and how we allocate rates to fund it is a big responsibility and one we take very seriously. We’ve worked hard to put this plan together, so we can continue to deliver for our communities - and now we are asking people to take a look at how we have prioritised things and tell us if they think we’ve got it right.”

The 2024-2034 Long Term Plan includes seven key questions on which the council is seeking feedback:

■ Changing the timing of some projects to reduce the impact on rates

■ Spending less on some roading and walkway/cycleway projects to reduce the impact on rates

■ Commercial/industrial and post-harvest zoned properties paying more towards road maintenance

■ Stopping the District Wide Town Centre Development Fund

■ Introducing a fixed fee per property that goes towards a community facilities fund

■ Stopping the Pukehina Development Rate

■ Considering permanently closing Te Puna Station Rd

As well as the community events, feedback can be made online via the council’s Have Your Say website or by speaking in Council Chambers. Printed feedback forms are also available at all library and service centres across the district.

Social media comments on the council’s Facebook page (facebook.com/westernbaycouncil) are considered informal feedback. While they are not counted as formal submissions, they will be used to provide an indication of community sentiment.

Community kōrero events

Saturday, May 18, 12.30pm-3pm — Eastern Districts Rugby and Sports Ground, Paengaroa

Saturday, May 25, 1.30pm-4.30pm — Te Puke Sports Rugby Game, Te Puke Sports and Recreation Club

Sunday, May 26, 9am-1pm — Oropi Sunday Market, Oropi Memorial Hall

Monday, May 27, 12pm-2pm — Kaimai School Cross Country, Kaimai School

Saturday, June 1, 10am-2pm — Polar Plunge, Waihī Beach Surf Lifesaving Club

Sunday, June 2, 11am-2pm — Pukehina Community Hall Opening

Tuesday, June 4. 10am-2pm — Northern Cluster Cross Country, Whakamarama School

Wednesday, June 5, 10am-2pm — Te Kāhui Mana Whenua o Tauranga Moana meeting, Opureora Marae, Matakana Island

Saturday, June 8, 9am-1pm — Katikati Town and Country Market, Katikati War Memorial Hall

Tuesday, June 11, 3.15pm-5pm — Maramatanga Park Playground Opening

Saturday, June 15, 8am-12pm — Ōmokoroa Football Club

Sunday, 1 June 16, 7am-12pm — Maketū Markets, Maketū Park Road Reserve