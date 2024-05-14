Fire engines are generally larger and heavier than vehicles other emergency services use.

Emergency calls as at 13 May: 103

We have had 13 calls in theplast fortnight – four false alarms, including a fog cannon activation at a Te Puke retailer, two medicals, three motor vehicle crashes (no extrication required) and four vegetation fires, one of which was caused by power lines arcing on to trees.

This prompts a reminder to all rural property owners - if we can’t get to you, we can’t help you. It’s important to make sure there’s suitable access to your home for emergency services.

If you live in a rural area, you should also make sure your property is clearly signposted with your Rural Addresses Property Identification (RAPID) number.

Fire appliances are generally larger and heavier than those used by other emergency services. Poor or inadequate access can result in a delayed response. This can have a direct impact on the safety of occupants and the protection of property. The longer it takes us to get our equipment to your house, the longer it will take to put out the fire.

Ensure fire trucks and large vehicles can access your property by clearing roads and driveways to a width and height of at least 4m.

You can find more information on keeping your rural property fire safe at our website: https://www.fireandemergency.nz/farms-rural-properties-and-rural-businesses/planning-and-advice-for-rural-businesses/

Check out the Brigade Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Te.Puke.Fire.Brigade