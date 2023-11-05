Three-car giveaway boosts Tauranga Crossing’s Christmas spirit

MG3 Core Tauranga Crossing limited edition car.

In the true spirit of Christmas giving, Tauranga Crossing has sprinkled lashes of stardust into its stores with a car giveaway for three lucky shoppers. One car is a huge temptation. Three is probably unheard of.

In collaboration with Tauranga car dealer Farmer Autovillage, Tauranga Crossing will give away three MG3 Core vehicles in the coming weeks – the first drawn by Santa Claus himself on November 30 – the day he arrives.

Exclusive to this promotion, these limited edition MG3 ‘Crossing Edition’ cars feature ‘Crossing’ black logo decals on them, along with a wheel package including 15-inch custom wheels.

Tauranga Crossing marketing manager, Janet Vincent believes this is the first time any car has been given away in a local promotion, let alone three. It’s certainly a first for Tauranga Crossing. All people need do is spend $100 or more at any of Tauranga Crossing’s stores. And, it doesn’t have to be one spend either, according to Lana. Each $100 entry can comprise multiple sales. Shoppers will simply take their receipts to the centre’s information desk where they will receive a unique code, to fill in an entry form and go into the draw.

The first draw will be made on November 30 – by Santa. The second will be on December 14, with the final draw on December 27. Shoppers aren’t required to be at the draw in person to win. The added advantage is that all unlucky entries will be valid in the second and final draws.

Santa’s arrival will be a celebration in itself – a huge party with balloons, face painting, games and an array of attractions. Santa’s presence will give families plenty to look forward to as the first car giveaway gets closer by the day. Since the promotion began last month, shoppers have been making an early start on their Christmas shopping. The car promotion is a huge enticement, but as Tauranga Crossing continues to expand, new stores are giving more reason to shop at this Tauriko centre.

Outdoor clothing company Mountain Warehouse opened this month to provide further choice on affordable outdoor clothing and equipment. BedsRus has opened in the lifestyle centre and Harvey Norman is due to open soon there as well.

Since Tauranga Crossing first opened in 2016, it has followed the massive growth in and around Tauriko. Stage two opened in 2019 and more is planned yet. Lana says the centre enjoys a wide catchment – Tauranga being its primary customer base, of course. The Mount and Papamoa are next, with customers coming from Katikati, Rotorua and Matamata.

Janet says its the experience at the Crossing which attracts people – the combination of the mall ambience and strip shopping brings key brands, boutique businesses, eateries and entertainment together in a vibrant environment. Easy access and less traffic congestion are other key factors in the Crossing’s growing popularity.

With Tauranga Crossing’s Christmas stocking full to the brim, three giveaway MG3 Core Limited Edition cars is definitely a cracker.

To find out more go to www.taurangacrossing.co.nz