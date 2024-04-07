Safer speeds proposed for schools and city centre

Tauranga City Council is consulting on a Speed Management Plan which would see 30km/h speed limits introduced on roads around our schools, some marae, and the city centre.

New speed limits proposed to keep vulnerable road users safe

A new speed limit proposal could change the way we drive around Tauranga in a bid to keep vulnerable road users safe.

Council’s Manager: Transport Infrastructure Outcomes, Kelvin Hill, says speed is the biggest factor in whether a crash is avoidable or, if it does happen, how serious it is.

“Speed limits have a key role to play in keeping people safe, especially vulnerable road users such as people walking and cycling.

“Our local schools in particular have told us that increased traffic and people driving vehicles at high speeds is a significant risk to student safety.”

The plan proposes a mix of permanent and variable 30km/h speed limits around the city’s 45 schools. Sixteen schools already have a variable 40km/h speed zone in place and are included in the proposed 30km/h plan. The city’s 11 marae will also be able to decide if they would like a 30km/h speed limit outside their gates.

Some of these changes in speed limits will be ‘variable’, which means they will only apply during peak periods such as school drop-off and pick-up times. Variable speed limits will help to minimise disruption and encourage people to stick to the lower limits.

A temporary 30km/h speed limit has been in place in the city centre since October 2018 between First Avenue and McLean Street, and between Cameron Road and the waterfront. It was put in place due to the significant growth and development projects underway and a desire to keep it simple for people driving, and safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

The speed management plan proposes to make this 30km/h speed limit permanent and extend the area from Second Avenue to Mission Street east of Cameron Road, and Cameron Road between Hamilton Street and Brown Street. A variable speed zone of 30km/h is also proposed for Cameron Road next to Tauranga and Wharepai Domains, which will operate when events are held there.

Council is also proposing some speed limit reductions at the State Highway 2 interchange at Domain and Tara Roads in Pāpāmoa, as well as nearby Parton Road, and between 370 Welcome Bay Road and the Tauranga City Council boundary with the Western Bay of Plenty District in Welcome Bay. These are intended to ensure safe, appropriate, and consistent speed limits are in place to cater for the additional traffic these roads now experience.

Kelvin says reducing the speed limit to 30km/h around schools and the city centre will have minimal impact on travel time.

“Because school zones are over short distances, even if traffic can travel at the speed limit, the travel time difference would typically be less than 15 seconds.”

Consultation on the Speed Management Plan opens on Friday, 5 April. Have your say on the proposed speed limits by visiting letstalk.tauranga.govt.nz/saferspeeds.