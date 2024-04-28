Got what it takes to run our city?

Tauranga votes for new city leaders in July. Nominations now open.

The future of our city could be in your hands. In July this year, Tauranga votes for new city leaders for the first time in nearly five years.

We’re accepting applications for the city’s top 10 jobs – a mayor, eight general ward councillors, and a councillor to represent our new Māori ward, Te Awanui.

If you’re passionate about our city and its growth, for now and for future generations, please apply.

To succeed in this role, local government experience is not necessary, however you’ll need to be a strategic thinker, capable of making decisions that will help define the future for Tauranga and its key role in the Bay of Plenty region. You’ll be passionate and caring, and a good communicator who brings people together and connects Tauranga’s diverse communities.

We live in one of the fastest growing regions in the country, and it’s no secret that our growth has brought us challenges in the past, but with the right leadership we can make sure that we manage that growth and change.

Local government is a crucial part of our democracy, and it has a big impact on the daily lives of people and communities. And it’s so, so much more than rates and rubbish.

You would be making significant decisions for Tauranga’s current and future needs for infrastructure and community services. Your input will determine how Tauranga City Council’s money is spent and you’ll work collaboratively with other elected members to make decisions about how our city will thrive and grow.

The elected council members will have governance responsibility for managing close to $7 billion worth of assets and investing $4.9 billion into the city over the next ten years. You’ll be making decisions for the social, economic, environmental and cultural wellbeing of Tauranga’s communities, both now and in the future.

No one person will have every attribute needed to succeed in these roles, but we do need a team of elected members who have what it takes to oversee the delivery of the capital programme and services delivered by Council.

You won’t be left on your own, elected members are supported by the Chief Executive and the Executive team, whose role it is to provide advice and guidance, and implement Council’s plan.

To be nominated, candidates need to be New Zealand citizens, over 18 years old, and on the New Zealand Parliamentary electoral roll.

Nominations open on 26 April and close on 24 May, ahead of the election on 20 July.

If you’re keen to find out more about the roles, and what’s involved in standing for council, visit tauranga.govt.nz/elections for more information.