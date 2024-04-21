A big day out for homeowners

Bay family business presents the 25th anniversary Tauranga Home Show

Bay Events is proud to present the 25th anniversary Tauranga Home Show on 3-5 May at Mercury Arena Baypark. Launching in 2000 as a modest local affair, the show has evolved over a quarter century to become today’s iconic powerhouse exhibition.

Run by a local family business, Managing Director Dana McCurdy says people don’t realise how unusual this is. “A lot of other exhibitions in New Zealand are run from distant national offices cut off from the community they’re catering to. Being local, we build relationships with Tauranga businesses and community groups and adapt quickly to regional developments. We see first-hand the contribution our shows make to the local economy because we live here too.”

Established in 1995 by Raewyn and Graeme Martin, Bay Events was later joined by their daughter Dana and son Richard to form a family business committed to presenting top-class events. This includes the three current shows; the Tauranga Home Show, the Tauranga Food Show and the BOP Home & Outdoors Show, as well as previous one-off events and the original Tauranga Boat Show.

Through financial recessions and a global pandemic, Bay Events has continued to build its legacy as a leader in the retail events industry. Even in today’s digital age, exhibition-style marketing is growing. “Face to face marketing and dealing with real people has become even more relevant,” says Dana. “You can buy online but when making big money decisions for your home you want to look your supplier in the eye. At a home show, suppliers put themselves directly in front of their customers and build a relationship.”

The show and its exhibitors have grown together over the past two and a half decades. “The products have certainly changed,” says Dana. “We’ve gone from furnishings and decor we’d call vintage today to robotic appliances and smart home technology. It’s been fascinating to be a part of this evolution.”

The 2024 show builds on the success of previous years with over 300 exhibitors, a Seminar Series showcasing handy home tips and tricks, food trucks and the popular Live Cooking Kitchen featuring demonstrations from local foodies. The show has teamed up with Mount pool and spa specialists Poolpac to offer the 2024 show prize – a spa and accessories valued at over $15k. Everyone who visits the show gets a chance to go in the draw.

“Your odds of winning are actually pretty good,” says Dana. “You’ve got a one in 38.3 million chance of winning first division Lotto, but a one in five thousand chance of winning the Tauranga Home Show prize. It’s well worth attending the show just to get your hands on an entry form!”

Despite its growth and success, Bay Events have the same ethics and goals they did on day one. “We succeed when our exhibitors succeed and not before,” says Dana. “By recognising this and striving towards it, we’ve created an incredible show that is now celebrating its silver anniversary of helping the community build their dreams in the Bay of Plenty.”

