One of the art displays at last year's Mid-Winter Mingle. Photo / Rodger Jack

One of the art displays at last year's Mid-Winter Mingle. Photo / Rodger Jack

"A perfect afternoon" of celebrating the creative arts is coming back to Whangamata this year.

The third annual Mid-Winter Mingle, hosted by the Arts Collective Whangamata, will be held on August 7.

The event combines an evening of food and live music with an art exhibition showcasing work from local talent.

It runs from 1pm-5pm on the day, and is being hosted by the Whangamata Club.

Merel van den Nieuwenhuizen at last year's Mid-Winter Mingle. Photo / Rodger Jack

According to the Arts Collective website, about 180 people attended the 2021 Mid-Winter Mingle, and viewed the work of 37 local artists who exhibited.

Arts Collective committee member Kelly Martin said this year's event will provide "a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere to partake in arts and music ... a perfect way to spend a winter's afternoon".

Those at the event can "leisurely wander around and view the art, with some displayed on easels made by our very own chair, Graeme Smith, while also enjoying live music".

"The Mid-Winter Mingle is the brainchild of ... Graeme Smith, when he was first elected to this role.

An exhibit at last year's Mid-Winter Mingle. Photo / Rodger Jack

"[It's] a fabulous way to enjoy a winter's afternoon, enjoying a mix of art and music, to celebrate the arts - all while enjoying amazing food."

Martin said the menu will include roast beef canapes with Vietnamese dressing, arancini balls with chilli dipping sauce, and chocolate eclairs with raspberry crumble.

Martin said this year's event will feature "a variety of long-standing artists" while also introducing "new young artists that have joined our community".

She said having arts events like this one "fosters culture and creativity in our community" by "allowing us to support, inspire and express ourselves by exhibiting at various times throughout the year".

The poster for this year's Winter Mingle. Image / supplied

"[It's] a chance for the community to see our fantastic local talent in arts and music.

"Covid has prevented a number of fun events, so it is great to be able to provide an afternoon that people love."

Tickets are $25 and available from the Whangamata Information Centre.