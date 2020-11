Pilot Bay. Photo / File

The public are asked to stay out of the water in Pilot Bay due to a wastewater overflow last night.

Tauranga City Council said today a wet wipe/fat blockage caused wastewater to overflow into the stormwater network that reaches Pilot Bay.

Water is being tested for bacteria and signs are up at Pilot Bay.

As a precaution, the public are asked to stay out of the water until further notice.

More to come.