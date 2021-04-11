Western Bay Council releases draft plan for Ford Rd

Draft concept plan of 83 Ford Rd. Image / Supplied

Western Bay of Plenty District Council has today released its draft concept plan for the three-hectare site at 83 Ford Rd, near Maketū.

The council's reserves and facilities manager Peter Watson said the council believed now was the perfect time to develop the site to benefit the community and further enhance the lower Kaituna River area.

"This is a strategic piece of land in a great location which can be used by everyone - local residents, including tangata whenua, water based groups and clubs and cyclists using the Tauranga Eastern Link Cycleway."

The plan includes a proposed base for Maketu Hoe Waka Club and Maketu Coastguard, development of a multi-use open space that can be used for community events and activities, more car parking including for boat trailers, development of an elevated picnic area providing connection to the water and ablutions facility on site.

On May 1 the council is holding an open day for a proposed multi-purpose, event, and community space. Public feedback is now open on plan for the site until May 12.

"We cannot do this without you," Watson said.

"We need your input to ensure the final concept plan is comprehensive, robust and community-minded."

The open day is a drop-in event for anyone to attend, talk to staff and key stakeholder groups such as Maketu Hoe Waka Club and Maketu Coastguard, and give their feedback about the plan.

Ford Rd is a well-used and connected site. It is a strategic access point to the river and the ocean for boaties and has a lot of history associated with the Kaituna River.

The council is also proposing to rename the site to Otaiparia Reserve. Otaiparia is the name historically used in reference to the area by tangata whenua.

People can share their views online at the council website, or fill out a feedback form at the community open day session.