Te Puke Dogs in Togs pool swim cancelled due to rain forecast

Alfie the Jack Russell at Dogs in Togs in 2018. Photo / File

The Western Bay of Plenty District Council has cancelled this weekend's Dogs in Togs event due to a wet weather forecast.

The council's fifth annual event at Te Puke Memorial Pool was planned to make a splash this Saturday from 10am-2pm.

With the pool closed to the public after the summer season, Dogs in Togs gives Western Bay dogs an opportunity for a dip before the pool is drained.

Animal services team leader Dan Barnes said the council would have "loved to finish the Wander Dogs Summer Series off in style at this much loved event, but Saturday's forecast isn't looking flash with showers".

"While we're all going to get wet anyway, everyone's safety is our first priority. We're sorry for any inconvenience this has caused."

Dogs in Togs is the final stop in the Wander Dogs series of eight events or walks celebrating pooches and providing a great way to discover some lovely scenic, safe, dog-friendly spots around the district

"Every year the series has grown in popularity and it's great to see many people and their dogs return every year," Barnes said.

"We've had fantastic attendance at all our events and it's been a fun summer for our canine community and their owners."