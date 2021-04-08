Voting open in Katikati-Waihi Beach by-election

FILE

Voting is now open to decide who will fill the vacant Katikati-Waihi Beach Ward seat on Western Bay of Plenty District Council.

Ten candidates are vying for the one seat vacated by Christina Humphreys, who resigned in January.

Voting closes at noon on Friday, April 30 2021 with the successful candidate selected under the first-past-the-post electoral system.

Voting packs will be posted to electors of the Katikati-Waihi Beach Ward from today.

Voting documents can be returned by post or hand-delivered during normal business hours, to the Electoral Officer, Western Bay of Plenty District Council, no later than noon Friday, April 30 2021.

Hand deliveries can be made to Western Bay of Plenty District Council's main office, Barkes Corner, 1484 Cameron Rd, Greerton, Tauranga, Katikati Library and Service Centre, The Centre - Pātuki Manawa, 21 Main Rd, Katikati or Waihi Beach Library and Service Centre, Waihi Beach Rd, Waihi Beach.

Those eligible to vote are all resident electors and non-resident ratepayer electors whose names appear on the Electoral Roll for the council.

If you are not on the Electoral Roll, you can apply to enrol as either a residential or ratepayer elector up to Thursday, April 29 – the day before the close of voting.

Enrolling as a resident elector can be done by phoning the Electoral Commission on 0800 367 656.

Enrolling as a non-resident ratepayer elector can be done through the enrolment form on council's website - www.westernbay.govt.nz/council/by-election-2021.

Please download this form, fill it out and return it to one of Council's library and service centres.

The nominees are:

• Bryce Bevin (Independent)

• John Clements

• Griff Cooke

• Bill Hedges (Independent)

• Andrew Hollis

• Rodney Joyce (Independent)

• David Marshall

• Allan Sole

• Kevin Tohiariki

• Kim Williams (Independent)